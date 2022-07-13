Ghanaians have renewed their hope in self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, following a powerful rendition of her latest song.

Survivor, a track she released to advocate against domestic violence and heartbreak, has since been making waves as most females can relate to it.

To keep the song in the mouth of her fans, Wendy has released an acoustic version.

The rendition, which she has distributed on all her social media platforms, demanded she tests her piano skills.

Wendy Shay played a soothing rhythm on the piano and coupled it with her melodious voice.

Netizens have unanimously agreed that the female singer is talented, and they believe she is on the journey of bagging a GRAMMYS for the country.

Check out some reactions below:

But to be frank Wendy Shay is very talented. She’s forcing waa https://t.co/JT4VVYcgvh — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) July 12, 2022

This be hard❤️❤️ Two Times on a row Wendy Shay is proving her worth. Harddddd https://t.co/UEQy2kj0WJ — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) July 12, 2022

Wendy Shay really get talent. What she did on that keyboard is pure Art🔥 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) July 12, 2022

I know they say nobody’s perfect but this performance from Wendy Shay surpasses perfection. — JUST BANKU 🍚 (@__branath) July 12, 2022

Wendy Shay is the most slept on artist in Ghana. It’s about time she gets the respect she deserves to be honest she’s been among the best in the past 4 years. — Saada 🇬🇭 🐬 (@daddys_girlT) July 12, 2022

We can't turn a blind eye on how talented Wendy Shay is that beautiful lady be ghana female best — PRINCIPAL (@nonstop_play) July 12, 2022

Wendy Shay is one of the female musician who always try hard to be in the news. The lady is really working hard. Small time she’ll give us Grammy. — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) July 12, 2022

I dont know about you but I am now getting to Know how much Wendy shay is Talented. I never saw this part of her ☹️ pic.twitter.com/DPsxKrgQR2 — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) July 12, 2022

Wendy Shay ein talent be one thing you can’t take away from her even if you’re her number 1 hater.🔥 — Mr Asabere ❤🇬🇭 (@AsabereRoland) July 12, 2022

let’s put all agendas about wendy shay aside chale, the girl is really working to prove ghanaians wrong☝️ — Kojo Wud💀 (@KojoWud_) July 12, 2022