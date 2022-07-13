Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has expressed his desire to extend his current contract with the club and join the team in their quest to conquer Africa.

Muntari joined the Phobians earlier this year on a six-month deal, helping them to secure the 2022 President’s Cup as well as beating Bechem United to the MTN FA Cup title.

The triumph in the FA Cup means the club will now compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season, a target that has pushed the former AC Milan player to extend his contract.

Speaking on GTV Sports+, the midfielder revealed his readiness to extend his contract with the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.

“I had only six months contract with Hearts of Oak but I want to renew it. I want to be part of the African campaign,” he said.

Muntari, who turns 38 next month, made 11 appearances, providing three assists and scoring once for the Rainbow club.

He will be looking to help Hearts who had a poor outing in the competition last season. They were Ghana’s sole representatives in Africa last season after winning the premier league and the FA Cup but were knocked out in the CAF Champions League by eventual winners Wydad Casablanca.

Registration for the CAF competition will begin on August 1 and end on August 15, with the preliminary matches in both competitions beginning on September 9, 2022.