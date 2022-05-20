Fans of self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, are concerned for her well-being as her recent posts capture her in a somber mood.

Fans were agog when she deleted all her posts on her official Instagram platform and went silent.

Wendy has returned, making only three posts that have rather heightened suspicions of mental health issues.

One of her posts captures her smoking a cigar with the caption, #Survivor.

Survivor is Wendy Shay’s latest track in which she poured her heart out in. It paints the picture of an aggrieved female going through a painful heartbreak.

While some fans are anticipating the song which drops at midnight, others believe she might be telling a true story per the lyrics.