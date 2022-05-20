Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha prayed for socialite, Abena Korkor when they met face-to-face.

Kumchacha said a powerful prayer for the mental health advocate who has recently suffered a mental breakdown.

The popular pastor who is convinced Abena Korkor is being manipulated by evil spirits cast them out in a powerful prayer.

Abena Korkor stood barefooted while holding Prophet Kumchacha’s hands as he interceded on her behalf.

