Veteran Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa, has cried out for help after his father was kidnapped.

Uche’s father, Kenneth Odoputa was abducted together with his friend in his home some three weeks ago.

According to the veteran actor, nothing has been heard from either his father or the abductors since he was picked up.

With the rise in cases of kidnapping and ritual killing in Nigeria, Uche fears for the worst.

He is, therefore, pleading with his fans to remember him in prayers and report to the authorities any information that could lead to his father’s release.

