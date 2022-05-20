Some victims of the alleged food poisoning at Marwako Fast Food Limited have threatened to take legal action against the Company to demand compensation for their medical bills.

The victims claim the Restaurant has failed to keep its promise of bearing the cost of their hospitalisation despite earlier assurances.

In an interview with JoyNews, some of the victims said the situation had ripped them off their funds and left them in harsh conditions, following their discharge from the hospital.

“They have not visited, they haven’t paid anything and what they told me was to keep my phone by my side, that they were going to speak with me to come over and they never called,” another victim added.

Management of the company had pledged to settle the medical bills of some of its customers who suffered food poisoning after consuming food from the outfit.

He has pleaded for those affected to reach out for assistance.

“Undoubtedly, this is a situation where we might not be able to deal with everybody; so, if you never interacted with us, you’ve never spoken to us and you want to go to court, I am pleading with you – please get in touch with us, let us talk and let’s see how best we can resolve the issue.

“Some people might want to explore whatever that is happening by trying to call us and give us information about their problems; we’ll identify some of them but what I am saying is that before God and man, let us be truthful to ourselves and try to do the right thing,” he argued.

