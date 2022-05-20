The decomposing body of a 40-year-old man, Yaw Nkrumah has been discovered in his room at Fenasofie in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased is said to be a shoe seller at Dunkwa. However, the body was found three days after he arrived in his hometown.

Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, residents said there was a strong stench coming from the room with flies hovering all over the window.

They forcibly opened the door and found the lifeless body of Yaw Nkrumah.

Assembly member for the area, Abraham Takyi said the incident has been reported to the Jacobu police but they are yet to visit the scene.

Abena Buruwah, a sister of the deceased expressed shock at his sudden demise.

According to her, the family did not know late Yaw Nkrumah who came from Dunkwa was still in the village.

Abena Bruwaah said the deceased left behind six children.