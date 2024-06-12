Pupils of Mile 15 D/A JHS have appealed to government to refurbish their classroom block which has become a death trap.

They are also appealing for textbooks, ICT Lab and other amenities to aid teaching and learning.

This came to light when Adom News visited the school in the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti region.

In an interview, some pupils said the structure is very weak and poses a threat to their safety.

They also said they share the structure with animals which is affecting teaching and learning.

They also revealed that, the roof leaks and forces them to end school sessions anytime the weather becomes cloudy.

This they said does not motivate them to come to school. The pupils called on authorities to as a matter of urgency intervene.

Some opinion leaders said they have molded blocks and began the foundation of a new school block but have run out of resources.

They have therefore called on government to help them complete the building for the school children.