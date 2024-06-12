The Ghana Police Service has arrested the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong over his recent comments.

According to reports, he wrote his statement at the police station in Tarkwa on Wednesday, June 12.

Mr Frimpong was captured on a viral video urging miners to attack Police officers and soldiers who extort money from them.

The forum was also attended by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who chairs the Regional Security Council.

But Mr. Frimpong has already denied the allegations, asserting that he did not endorse illegal mining or encourage miners to fight military personnel.

He claimed his remarks were taken out of context from a two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners, emphasising that his intentions were misrepresented. The Chairman of the Municipal Security Council for Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye confirmed the arrest on Joy FM‘s Top Story. The MCE added that “he is seeking bail, he went there with a lawyer to grant him a police inquiry bail in the meantime and then maybe he will be reporting himself the next day.” It is unclear yet what charges have been slapped on the aspiring Amenfi East legislator.

