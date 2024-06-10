The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Amenfi East Parliamentary candidate, Ernest Frimpong, has dismissed claims of endorsing illegal mining popularly known as galamsey and also inciting the miners against security personnel.

Mr Frimpong was captured on a viral video urging miners to attack Police officers and soldiers who extort money from them.

But in a statement, the candidate has said the two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners has been taken out of context.

Mr Frimpong has clarified that, the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah emphasised the importance of responsible mining practices and warned against mining in prohibited areas, such as forest reserves and rivers.

For his part, Mr Frimpong said advised miners to report cases of extortion and harassment by unauthorized individuals under the pretence of law enforcement officers.

Insisting he did not at any point encourage illegal mining, he urged the public to disregard the allegations, stating that they are “inaccurately represented” and “misrepresented.”

Read the full statement below: