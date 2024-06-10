Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover on Sunday led a taskforce to demolish a structure on waterways at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

This comes a few weeks after the Minister declared all Ramsar sites located within the Tema Metropolitan, Tema West Municipal, Ablekuma West Municipal and the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assemblies as security zones.

Despite the directive, the former Tema East Member of Parliament said some people are still putting up illegal construction, endangering the site.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Titus-Glover said he will not relent in his quest to ensure strict adherence and reclaim the lands.

“I had a tip-off that someone is constructing a wall in the wetlands so I decided to visit the area. I went with the MCE with support from the Police to demolish the structure. The impunity is becoming too much and needs to be stopped. I wonder why someone will pay a land in a wetland,” he stated.

Mr Titus-Glover warned his next destination will be Teshie Sango, adding no stone will be left unturned and will not allow political or any form of meddling.

He further disclosed his predecessor, Henry Quartey and the Forestry Commission set up a road map which he is going to adopt .

ALSO READ: