The decomposed body of a fisherman has been discovered after he drowned at Mumford in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

The body was found at Senya Bereku in a bizarre state beyond recognition.

The deceased popularly known as Sofo was with four others when the incident occurred.

According to reports, he was dragged into the sea when pulling the fishing net.

All attempts by his colleagues to rescue him proved futile, and his body went missing.

Fisherfolks who were thrown into a state of mourning mounted a search for Sofo and the decapitated body was identified to be him by the trousers he wore on the day of the incident.

The body was immediately buried due to its state.

