A fisherman believed to be in his 30s has reportedly drowned at Mumford in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The deceased popularly known as Sofo was with four others when the incident occurred.

According to reports, he was dragged into the sea when pulling the fishing net.

All attempts by his colleagues to rescue him proved futile, and his body is still missing.

The chief fisherman, Nana Kwamena Obo confirmed the incident in an interview with Adomonline.com.

The fisherfolks who have been thrown into a state of mourning are still on a search for Sofo.

