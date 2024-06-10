The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is alleging that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is busing workers from the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to transfer their votes to that constituency.

According to him, a spouse of a top official of the industry regulator is contesting in the December election on the ticket of the NPP. Therefore, in a quest to capture political power, the governing party is using state resources to fund their plot.

Speaking at the 32nd anniversary of the party on June 10, Mr Nketia said the NPP wants to unseat the current legislator of Nkoranza North, Joseph Kwasi Mensah at all costs.

“You go to Nkoranza, buses belonging to the state have loaded workers of COCOBOD and other state institutions from elsewhere in the country who have absolutely nothing to do with the selection of political leadership of Nkoranza. They have been bused and camped in a house so that they can effect transfers of their vote to go and determine who becomes the next MP for Nkoranza.

“The reason being that the wife of a senior staff of COCOBOD is contesting the election so the whole stuff of COCOBOD ought to be mobilised to transfer their votes to go and vote to unseat our MP for Nkoranza North,” he claimed.

The NDC Chairman called on peace-loving institutions to call the NPP to order because their actions have the potential to jeopardise the peace and unity the country enjoys.