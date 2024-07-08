The body of a 30-year-old man, Joe has been found after drowning in River Akora at Gomoa Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

Joe and his girlfriend reportedly went swimming on Friday but he did not come out of the river after diving.

His girlfriend informed the community members who mounted a search for him.

Chiefs of Gomoa Ekwamkrom deployed divers to look for Joe but could not find him until the fetish priest performed rituals on Monday morning.

The body was later found at Gomoa Brofoyedu near Gomoa Ekwamkrom.

It has been deposited at the Agona Swedru Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, Police have begun investigations into the incident.

