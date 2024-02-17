The family of an 18-year-old male student of the Kinbu Senior High Technical School(SHTS) in Accra is demanding answers to family describes as the bizarre circumstances under which he lost his life.

In August last year, six students of Kinbu Technical were reported to have left school during lessons for Borla Beach behind the Black Stars Square in Accra.

Kingsley Marfo, the 18-year-old, reportedly drowned while swimming.

Six months on, the family claims the case has gone cold and is accusing the police of failing to invite any of the suspects linked with Kingsley’s death for interrogation.

Speaking in an interview with JoyFM on Midday News on February 16, the deceased aunty, Ewurama Marfo, said “When we inquired about what help the school can offer the family in search of Kingsley, they frankly told us that they cannot do anything about it but rather they will engage the family after his remains have been found.

She stressed that the police owe the family the duty to establish the circumstances that led to the disappearance of their son for justice to be served.

“I want the police to help me arrest those five boys, I believe that when thorough investigation is conducted into the case the truth regarding my son’s disappearance will be unravelled. My son cannot just disappear,” she said.

On September 9, 2023, Ewurama Marfo lodged an official complaint with the Ministries Police, however, six months later, she says investigation into the case has not been initiated, and the five students who were with him are yet to be invited for interrogation.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Sylvia Letcher-Teye said that she will not discuss Kingsley Marfo’s disappearance.

“When the thing happened they reported to the police and I don’t deal with media, I have reported to my bosses so I don’t deal with the media, so if you want any information go to the police station,” she said.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, an eyewitness, Daniels Essien who claims he was at the beach with others when the incident happened, said two of the boys were in danger of drowning but he and his two brothers managed to save one.

