An 11-year-old girl has met her untimely death after she was swept away by floodwaters at Awutu Kwo Bondzei in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as Janet Atta Kakra.

The incident reportedly happened after a heavy downpour in the area on Tuesday.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that the deceased and her sister left the house to buy vegetables for their mother.

On their way back home, they were both swept away by the water, but the twin sister, Panyin, survived while Kakra drowned.

The body pf the deceased was found near the river Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: