In the Kujose River of the White Volta Lake at Daboya in the Savannah Region, local authorities have confirmed the unfortunate demise of a woman in her late 20s.

Identified as Nafisa, the incident occurred while she and three other female companions were washing in the river.

The survivors, narrowly escaping the tragedy, promptly reported the incident to local authorities in Daboya.

An eyewitness shared that the group was playfully testing each other’s bravery in the water when Nafisa accidentally ventured into the deeper part and couldn’t recover.

Despite efforts from onlookers to locate her immediately, the search proved unsuccessful until three days later when her lifeless body was discovered. Nafisa was laid to rest following Islamic customs.

This incident has raised concerns among locals, some of whom assert that such occurrences are not uncommon in the area.

They urge traditional authorities to address the issue and find a lasting solution.

The Kujose River serves as a direct source for the White Volta Lake, connecting the Bagre Dam in neighboring Burkina Faso to the Akosombo Dam.

This year, authorities note that the water flow from the Bagre Dam was lower than usual, keeping the water level normal until the tragic incident took place.

