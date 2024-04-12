A young man, Kwame Adomakoh aka Rasta, has met his untimely death after drowning in the River Pra at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of Central Region after being dumped by his girlfriend.

The Assemblyman for Twifo Kokoase electoral area, Daniel Afriyie confirmed the incident.

He explained that, a few weeks ago, a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased and his alleged girlfriend, which later resulted in an apparent separation between the two lovers.

According to him, the missing victim suddenly began to behave abnormally, which was attributed to a broken heart.

He subsequently drowned himself in River Pra.

The body of the deceased has since not been found in the river, even though the Adontenhene of Twifo Daaman, Nana Kwasi Baidoo has performed rituals in search of the body

Meanwhile, the Police has started investigations into the matter.

