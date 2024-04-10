A 32-year-old young man has drowned in a well in an attempt to save his goat.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Mmormesobuor near Dormaa Akwamu in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

Station officer in charge of Bush Fires at Dormaa Fire Station, Samuel Agyei confirmed this to Adom News.

He said the deceased only called Kofi is a stranger in the area, so they have no information about his family.

The chiefs in the area had to perform rites before the deceased was removed from the well.

The body has been deposited at the Amomaso morgue in the Berekum West District as Police and Fire officers investigate the matter.