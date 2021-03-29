Two persons have drowned in a stream at Aduamoa, a community in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The bodies of the deceased persons – Ernest Antwi, a 40-year-old mobile money distributor, and a yet-to-be-identified 14-year-old boy have been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.

Shocked residents standing by the stream

A witness to the incident said Ernest Antwi went to the stream to wash his car when he spotted the alleged mentally challenged 14-year-old struggling to stay afloat in the stream.

In a bid to save the boy, both of them drowned in the 8-feet deep stream.

Their bodies were retrieved at about 10:00 pm on that fateful day by the community members and deposited at Atibie government Hospital.

Assembly Member for the area, Osei Bonsu stated that four residents have drowned in the stream since the year 2015.