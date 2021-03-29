President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia have led a delegation to mourn with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was for the burial ceremony of his wife, Lady Julia’s father.

The late Stephen Asare Amaning laid in state

Lady Julia’s father, Stephen Asare Amaning, passed on on March 6 aged 87, and was laid to rest on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The late Mr Amaning was laid in state for filing past at her daughter’s residence at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

A burial service was held in his honour at the Ramseyer Presbyterian Church at Adum and was later interred at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The ceremony also saw the Chief Of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in attendance.

The President arrived at the funeral grounds clad in a black mourning cloth while Dr Bawumia wore a black smock and presented a donation of burial items and cash.