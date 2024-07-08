Calm has been restored in the Kpandai community in the Northern region following a violent clash between members of the Konkomba ethnic group and Fulani herdsmen.

The conflict led to the destruction of several properties, including cattle and the home of the Fulani chief of Kpandai.

The violence erupted when a Konkomba man was ambushed on his way home from work by individuals suspected to be armed robbers who attempted to steal his motorbike.

The assailants inflicted cutlass wounds on him when he resisted the attack.

The news of the attack quickly spread to Kpandai, prompting some of the victim’s tribesmen to retaliate by attacking the Fulani chief’s house, setting it on fire, killing his cattle, and taking the meat.

The situation was brought under control through the intervention of the police and military forces from Bimbilla.

The District Chief Executive for Kpandai has requested additional security reinforcements and confirmed that the injured victim has been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

READ ALSO: