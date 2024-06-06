The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended four executives in the Amenfi Central constituency over allegations of anti-party behavior pending investigations.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on Wednesday, June 5.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, on Thursday, June 6, announced the suspension for a duration of six months, subject to renewal.

Additionally, the NDC said that it has summoned the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah to appear before the Political Committee of the party.

“In the meantime, the party has put together an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for the Amenfi Central constituency to be chaired by Mrs Joana Gyan until further notice,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement

