The Oti Regional Forestry Manager, Bernard Tabil, is urging residents to fully participate in Friday’s Green Ghana Day exercise.

The initiative aims to plant over 100,000 trees in the region this year in an effort to combat deforestation and promote environmental sustainability.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Bernard Tabil emphasized the importance of tree planting to preserve the region’s natural resources and biodiversity.

He highlighted the need for the support of every resident in the region to make this initiative a success.

According to him, planting trees not only improves the environment but also secures a better future for generations to come.

He also disclosed that, trees provide essential ecosystem services, such as clean air, water, and soil, and can help mitigate the effects of climate change.

As the Oti region prepares to plant over 100,000 trees this year, Mr. Tabil is hopeful residents will embrace the initiative and work together to create a greener, more sustainable future for Ghana.

