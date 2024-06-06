The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described as a brilliant idea to involve the Parent and Teachers Association (PTA) in food disbursement to various Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to Dr Bawumia, he will suggest the idea to the Education Minister in their upcoming meeting to consider the implementation of the idea which was shared by a man of Gof during his ‘Bold Solution’ campaign tour in Ashaiman.

“The suggestion from the Armed Forces Secondary School is a suggestion I have never thought of. When we bring the food we should bring the PTA to observe so therefore the headmasters and matrons will know that the parents know because as it is now, if they get five [5] bags, they may declare one [1] bag if nobody is looking.

“This is a brilliant suggestion so tomorrow I will be in a Cabinet meeting with the Education Minister and this is one of the first things I am going to tell him that we have to. This makes a lot of sense, a whole lot of sense.” Dr Bawumia said.

