An Accra High Court says the demand for an inquiry into the Attorney General’s conduct in the ongoing Ambulance case has no basis.

This forms part of four separate rulings by the court today, Thursday, June 6.

This follows numerous applications filed by the first accused person and the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

The applications are an order of inquiry into the conduct of the Attorney-General following the allegations made by Richard Jakpa to the effect that the A-G has been calling him at odd hours; an order of mistrial with the aim of terminating the case; a stay of proceedings until the application is determined; and a motion asking the court to strike out charges against the businessman.

The Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson filed three of the motions while the last one was filed by the businessman.

Dr Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa are on trial for willfully causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

On the issue of an enquiry into the allegations of calls from the Attorney-General odd hours, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe determined that the request has no legal backing.

