Some youth of Sefwi Akontombra constituency are calling for the arrest of the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Pius Kwame Nkuah.

In a statement signed by Kwame Bennie Romeo, the group accused the aspiring MP of compromising the integrity of the electoral process, after he led a group of thugs to vandalise the Akontombra Electoral Commission office.

Wielding guns and cutlasses to the Electoral Commission office, these individuals are reported to have assaulted and intimidated citizens engaged in lawful electoral processes, such as vote transfers, and targeted leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) within the constituency.

“Such brazen acts of violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society. Law enforcement agencies must swiftly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for such egregious breaches of peace and electoral laws,” portions of the statement read.

The statement also calls on all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the general public, to condemn violence and uphold the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The NDC in the constituency has not yet commented on the incident.

