Gomoa bridge collapse: Chief priestess pours libation to beg river Ayensu [Pictures+Audio]

The chief priestess of Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East district of the Central Region has poured libation to pacify River Ayensu.

This was after it overflown its banks and blocked the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

River Ayensu is one of the biggest rivers in the Central Region, originating from the Eastern Region and crossing the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko before flowing to the sea.

The contractor, who is working on the road, blocked the main bridge with the aim of constructing a modern bridge that can accommodate the volume of water.

But the river unexpectedly flooded the community wrecking havoc in the area.

The chiefs in the area said the river god is angry because the contractor failed to consult it before blocking its path.

Speaking to Adom News, Okomfo Yaa, the priestess who led chiefs of Gomoa Okyereko and Mampong, said River Ayensu invited other river gods to help it fight the contractor for showing gross disrespect.

During the pouring of libation, the river rejected the first ritual until they performed it a second time.

Okomfo Yaa called on Ghanaians to stop underestimating the gods.

Immediately after the ritual, Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who was at the venue said the water started receding.

Meanwhile, the contractor is working hard to repair the area that caved in.

Listen to the Chief Priestess:

