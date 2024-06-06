The Gomoa East National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned residents and commuters on the Accra-Winneba Highway to exercise caution and avoid the area near the collapsed bridge.

This warning follows the destruction of the bridge linking the communities.

The incident began on Wednesday, June 5, affecting a bridge over the River Ayensu.

This river originates from the Eastern Region, flows across the Accra-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, and eventually empties into the sea.

The collapse has caused the main Accra-Cape Coast Highway to cave in, leaving commuters stranded on Thursday morning, June 6.

Reacting to the situation, Central Regional NADMO Coordinator, Isaac Mensah, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said they are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the destruction and looking into how we can compensate the affected victims. People should be cautious and avoid getting close to the site of the destruction while we work to resolve the issue,” he added.

Mr. Mensah mentioned that, alternative routes have been created and urged drivers to use these roads, as the highway is currently impassable.

“No car can use the Accra-Winneba Highway at this time. We have diverted some roads, and we ask drivers to follow these new routes,” he advised.

For security purposes, the Eastern Regional Command has been deployed to direct commuters.

Fortunately, he noted that no lives have been lost in the incident, though buildings and properties have been damaged.

