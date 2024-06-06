Several residents along the Accra-Kumasi Highway thronged to an accident scene to siphon fuel from a tanker which was involved in an accident.

The accident according to reports occurred a distance away from the Onyxma fuel station at Kyekyewere.

The tanker had run into a ditch along the stretch and some residents in the area saw that as an opportunity to steal the contents of the truck.

A video obtained by Adomonline.com captured residents rushing to the accident scene with buckets, gallons, and other containers to draw fuel.

