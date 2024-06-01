Several residents in Ohene Nkwanta and adjoining communities on Saturday morning risked their lives to fetch fuel gushing out of a crashed tanker.

The accident occurred in a head-on collision, involving the tanker transporting diesel and a Toyota Camry at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Accra-based Citi News reports the residents forcefully opened the tanker’s compartments and began siphoning the diesel despite the presence of soldiers and police.

The tanker was carrying 36,000 litres of diesel from Accra to Kumasi.

The accident claimed a life and left two persons injured.

The Toyota Camry driver died on the spot, while the other occupant, the tanker driver and his mate sustained injuries.

They have since been hospitalised.

Mohammed Zakaria, the truck owner, who described the siphoning as unfortunate could not quantify his losses.

ALSO READ: