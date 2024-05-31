Personnel from the Kejetia Fire Post on Wednesday swiftly responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the Airport Roundabout near Water Works in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Upon arrival, they found six vehicles involved in the collision, including a mangled Mercedes Sprinter with registration number AS 4133-23 with a passenger trapped.

The other vehicles were a cargo truck with number BF 3260 E6-03, a Long truck (AS 3568-12, an Opel Astra AS 4009-13, and a Pregio (AS 6966-22).

Demonstrating remarkable courage and determination, the Firefighters successfully extricated the trapped passenger from the badly damaged Mercedes Sprinter.

The victim was promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The swift response and effective coordination by the rescue team and Ambulance Service were instrumental in ensuring the victim’s safety and well-being.