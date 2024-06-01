Black Stars striker Inaki Williams officially married his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a beautiful ceremony held on Saturday afternoon at the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain.

The event saw guests arriving shortly after 3 in the afternoon, including members of the Athletic squad, coaching staff, and close friends, all eager to witness the joyous occasion.

Williams, a key player for the Bilbao squad, was surrounded by friends and teammates as he embarked on this new journey with Patricia Morales.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with the couple’s closest friends and family gathered to celebrate their love.

Fans and well-wishers also gathered outside the Basílica de Begoña, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds and secure autographs from the players in attendance.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams has been excused from the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic after undergoing foot surgery with one game remaining in the Spanish La Liga season.