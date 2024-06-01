The Oti Regional House of Chiefs has reminded the government of the need to construct a bridge over the Dambai river.

The President, Nana Mprah Besemuna emphasised the importance of the bridge in connecting communities on both sides of the river and to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

This appeal was made during a visit by Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to the region.

Nana Besemuna highlighted the challenges residents face in the area due to the lack of a bridge over the river.

He stressed that the construction of the bridge would not only improve transportation in the region but also boost economic activities and enhance the livelihoods of the people.

The chief also appealed to Dr Bawumia to prioritise the fixing of the Dambai Nkwanta road and the Nkwanta Oti Damanko stretch.

Nana Besemuna said these roads and other infrastructure are important for the development of the region.

He expressed hope that the Vice President would consider their plea and work towards improving the road network in the Oti region.

For his part, Vice President assured the House of Chiefs that the government is committed to addressing the issue.

He revealed that, plans are already in place for the construction of the bridge on the Dambai river

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the importance of infrastructure development in improving the lives of people in the region and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across the country.

