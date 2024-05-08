The pontoon that ferries cargo and passengers across the Oti River at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality, has broken down.

This has left over 100 vehicles and travellers stranded at the river bank.

The vessel is said to have developed a fault and arrangements had been made to temporarily assist passengers and cargo to cross.

But Aliu Mumuni, a driver from Accra, said he has been stranded for the past two days. He called on the government to build a bridge on River Oti to aid their movement.

Another driver, Ibrahim Awudu called for collaborative efforts between the Volta Lake Transport (VLT) and the government to address the recurring issue.

Meanwhile, Commander of Volta Lake Transport Limited (VLT), Victor Oppong Fianko said mechanics are actively working to repair the fault.

He assured that they are working around the clock to get the ferry back on the river to ease the stress on the travellers.

