A man has been arrested in New Juaben South in the Eastern Region for attempting to register twice in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The suspect took part in the September 2023 exercise but attempted to re-register at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) district office on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. But the system flagged him, leading to his immediate arrest. He disclosed to the Police that, he was seeking a replacement for his lost voter ID card.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Municipal EC Director, Kofi Asante Owusu, following the incident urged the public to refrain from attempting double registration and registration of minors, as the biometric system would detect such illegality.

He said the EC will provide opportunities for lost voter ID card replacements and advised people not to attempt re-registering.

In a related development, the registration exercise was temporarily halted due to network issues.

The disruption occurred around 10:30 a.m. after registering about 59 applicants in the morning.

As off 1:00 pm, the network had not been restored.

