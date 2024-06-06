The Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame says he will not recuse himself from the ongoing ambulance procurement case in which the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and a businessman are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state.

This is despite the advice of the High Court Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, who is presiding over the case.

During her ruling on four applications filed by the Minority Leader and the third accused, Richard Jakpa, Justice Asare-Botwe explained the AG’s decision to step aside would ensure that the judicial process was protected.

She further explained that it will also help to gain public confidence and not give a perception that cases can be held at any other place except the courtroom.

But addressing the media after the proceedings, Godfred Dame said he has decided to proceed with the case.

“The Judge after the ruling clarified that she has not given such order at all and that it was only an advice. I’m conducting the matter, I’m still conducting the trial,” he said.

The Attorney General also expressed satisfaction with the verdict given by the judge.

“The most important thing today is that all the applications filed by applicants have been dismissed. All the five applications have failed and in reaction to this, I will say that this clearly shows that a group of people in this country who ride on manipulations of facts, distortions and deceptions are seeking to mislead the public.

“Today, they have been exposed,” he added.

