Ghana coach, Otto Addo has announced the Black Stars squad for tonight’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali, which is a matchday three game.

The four-time African champions will play at the Stade du 26 Mars at 19:00 GMT.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi will be the goalkeeper against the Eagles, with Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, and Gideon Mensah forming the defense.

In the midfield, Thomas Partey and Salis Samed will take on defensive roles, while Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Antoine Semenyo will lead the attack.

Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fatawu Issahaku, among others, will start from the bench.

Currently sitting in 5th place with three points after two games, Ghana desperately needs a win to improve their standings in Group I.

Starting XI below: