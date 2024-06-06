This is according to Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes after the presiding judge, Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, dismissed the mistrial application filed by Dr. Ato Forson.

“I am aware the lawyers want to appeal, but let’s also note that this is the first time an Attorney General has been reprimanded in court, and that is going to be a dent on the Attorney General” Mr. Amaliba said on Citi TV.

In her ruling, the High Court judge advised the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to recuse himself from the trial.

This, she explained is because the Attorney General had engaged with the third accused, Richard Jakpa, outside of court, discussing the facts of the case and inviting Jakpa to submit a medical excuse to facilitate an adjournment.

ALSO READ: