The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticised the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson for introducing what he says are irrelevant matters into the controversial ambulance procurement trial.

According to Henry Nana Boakye, the High Court’s decision to dismiss Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s application to declare the case a mistrial is appropriate.

“I think first of all, this is what we’ve been saying all this while, that you cannot churn falsehood outside in the public domain, and think you can transfer such falsehood into the courtroom?” he quizzed.

It follows numerous applications filed by the first accused person and the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

The applications are an order of inquiry into the conduct of the Attorney-General following the allegations made by Richard Jakpa to the effect that the A-G has been calling him at odd hours; an order of mistrial with the aim of terminating the case; a stay of proceedings until the application is determined; and a motion asking the court to strike out charges against the businessman.

The Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson filed three of the motions while the businessman filed the last one.

Speaking to journalists after Thursday’s hearing, Nana B described Dr Ato Forson’s arguments as untruths that were never going to stand in the face of the law.

“I mean, I’ve always said this, and today, they have been exposed badly. And all the applications, they filed were dismissed,” he said.

In his affidavit filed on May 31, Dr Ato Forson highlighted concerns regarding the leaked tape, which he believes demonstrates professional misconduct on the part of the AG.

But in a subsequent motion, the AG’s office insisted that these form part of attempts by the accused persons to evade justice.

In court today, Thursday, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe dismissed the prayer for a mistrial.

She explained that the Minority Leader did not show provisions that warrant a mistrial in this case nor probe the AG’s action.

On the issue of an inquiry into the allegations of calls from the Attorney-General to Mr Jakpa at odd hours, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe determined that the request has no legal backing.

