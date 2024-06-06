Koforidua was abuzz with hope and excitement as Alan Kyerematen toured the city as part of his national campaign.

Alan Kyerematen, leader and founder of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections, visited the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, and engaged various stakeholders in the regional capital.

During his visit, Mr Kyerematen engaged with students at the Koforidua Technical University, clergy, and Islamic leaders, presenting his Great Transformational Plan, which he believes will rescue the nation from its crippling economic crisis.

He emphasised the need for change, criticising the 32 years of governance by the NPP and NDC, which he argued should have been enough to improve the country’s situation.

He described the current economic crisis as the worst in Ghana’s history, calling for an urgent and revolutionary approach. He criticised the “winner takes all” political system, arguing that it leaves millions of Ghanaians and large regions neglected. He advocated for a practical, long-term national development plan spanning the next 30 years, claiming that the eight-year election cycle breeds arrogance and apathy in leadership.

Accompanied by leaders of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, including Dr Abu Sakara and Odike, Mr Kyerematen highlighted the Alliance’s vision for a national unity government prioritising national development over political interests. Despite each member retaining their independence, Kyerematen is the Alliance’s candidate of choice for the 2024 general election.

The momentum of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign is growing as the elections draw near, with increasing public desire for an alternative to the NPP and the NDC. Addressing questions about his popularity and candidacy, he confidently declared, “I will be in the top 2 in the 2024 presidential election.”

He questioned the notion that the NPP and NDC hold unchallengeable majorities, noting that out of Ghana’s 17 million registered voters, about 9 million are youth between the ages of 18-35. “These are the people who have the power to shape the future of Ghana, and they are the people we want to serve,” he said.

He also addressed the depreciation of the Cedi, proposing a dual strategy of reducing dependency on imports through local production and boosting exports to increase foreign exchange. He pledged to lead a national export strategy aimed at generating $25 billion by 2030.

Drawing on his experience with initiatives like the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) and One District One Factory (1D1F), Kyerematen demonstrated his vision and competence to lead Ghana’s industrial revolution.

He concluded by asserting that restoring confidence in the economy through good leadership would help stabilise the Cedi and attract investors.

ALSO READ:

AG-Jakpa tape: There’s no basis to allow inquiry into Attorney General’s conduct – Judge