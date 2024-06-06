Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo has criticised the timing for the construction of Accra-Winneba Highway, stating it is to score political points.

Mr Paito cannot fathom why a contractor would decide to carry out such a project in a rainy season.

“The timing is absolutely wrong because the NPP wants fame and for people to think they are working. In an election year, you shouldn’t think the people who have been affected will vote for you. We had the whole of last year why didn’t they do this?” he quizzed.

This comes after the contractor diverted the Ayensu River, creating a big gulley and collapsing a bridge at Gomoa Okyereko that links communities in the area.

The contractor, who is working on the road, blocked the main bridge to construct a modern bridge that could accommodate the volume of water but it overflowed.

Commuters and residents have been left stranded as the situation has affected vehicular flow.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Paitoo questioned the credibility of the feasibility studies the contractor conducted ahead of the project.

“This is a very unfortunate incident for residents in Gomoa Mampong, Adawukwa and its environs. Even before the project, whenever it rains, the bridge overflows and it moves onto the road.

“If it should rain again, especially in the Eastern region where the Ayensu River takes its source, the situation will be worse than it is now. The contractor clearly did a shoddy work. At this point he has to stop the project because the rain hasn’t stopped,” he added.

