The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Gomoa East District Assembly, Solomon Darko-Quarm says he had no power to halt the construction of the Accra-Winneba highway.

This follows the collapse of the bridge connecting communities along the Accra-Winneba Highway which has flooded the area.

This has left residents and commuters stranded, creating significant disruption and concern among those who rely on the bridge for daily transportation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, Mr Quarm explained that, a drainage system was constructed to divert the water from the road.

However, the unexpected rise in water level caused the overflow.

“I don’t have the power to say we are in a rainy season so the road construction should stop. They needed to create a diversion for the water so as not to hinder the construction.

“However, the water level has increased, causing an overflow. We will attribute it to an act of God, as a gutter was created for the water to pass through. We are in talks with the highway Authority to handle the situation,” he said.

The Gomoa East DCE assured residents that efforts are underway to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy.

Mr. Darko-Quarm acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience caused by the collapse and appealed for understanding and patience.

“We are in discussions with the highway ministry to address the situation. I urge people to be patient as we work to resolve the issue. We apologize for the current situation,” he added.