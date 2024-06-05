The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has pledged to tackle the challenges facing the Weija and Kpong Water Treatment Plants.

This follows a visit to assess their operations and address pressing concerns.

The visit revealed significant issues, including the need for funding to support expansion plans, encroachment on land, and the impact of sand mining activities.

The Station Manager of the Kpong Treatment Plant, Yaw Adjei highlighted that encroachment on land was a major concern, attributing the issue to the construction of nearby railway lines.

”We have just seen encroachment on our land recently. Kpong used to be a restricted area but with this railway line that is passing here, it is introducing a lot of people to our land, so encroachment has also become a problem which we need to deal with,” he said.

“On the plant, you can even see a lot of buildings springing up and there is supposed to be a continuous process. We demolish, we prevent people from coming in, but we demolish a bit, we relax, and people come and build beyond that point,” the Project Manager at the Weija Water Treatment Plant also added.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources assured that her Ministry is working with the Ministry of National Security to effectively address these issues.

She also confirmed that efforts are underway to secure funding for the continued expansion of the plants, including replacing old pipes.