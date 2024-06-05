The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fiifi Kwetey, has praised the patriots within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their commitment to the welfare of Ghana.

He urged them to persevere in their efforts to restore the declining reputation of the NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

Mr. Kwetey expressed his hope for a future where competition between the NDC and NPP would be based on a genuine desire for national development rather than mere power acquisition for selfish ends.

He envisioned a day when the commemoration of events like the June 4th Uprising would be inclusive of all Ghanaians, transcending party lines.

Mr. Kwetey’s remarks were made during his speech at this year’s June 4th uprising commemoration.

He also called on Ghanaians to emulate the spirit of Assin North in the upcoming December 7th, 2024 general election.

Mr. Kwetey urged voters to reject the New Patriotic Party, drawing parallels with the recent Assin North by-election where voters reportedly resisted financial inducements to maintain their integrity.

ALSO READ: