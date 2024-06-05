The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says his government will pay living allowance to chiefs and queen mothers if he wins the 2024 election.

This, according to the Vice President, will ensure that they receive adequate resources to carry out their services.

Addressing the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, the Vice President said the chiefs cannot be tasked with responsibilities without resourcing them.

“To be able to get the Chieftaincy institution to really play its proper role, financially, the institution has to be resourced. Because you can’t give them responsibilities without resourcing them.

“So the recommendation that has come which we put in the manifesto is to make sure that we pay living wages to the chieftaincy institution. And by this, I mean, the paramount chief is 1000 cedis a month. Even to attend the meeting, it might not be enough for petrol. There’s no payment for the queen mothers. There is no payment for the divisional chiefs and so we need to pay living allowances to the paramount chiefs, to the divisional chiefs and also to the queen mothers,” he said.

The Vice President further promised to amend the chieftaincy act to empower chiefs to enforce discipline effectively.

According to him, there is a lack of discipline in many societies due to the limited powers of chiefs to summon individuals to the palace.

“There is no discipline and I don’t know how it has increasingly happened but we have to go back and make amends. So I am proposing an amendment of section 63D of the Chieftaincy Act and this is what my manifesto committee recommends, that we amend section 63D of the Chieftaincy Act and give more power back to the chiefs,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia was optimistic this proposal would enable chiefs to resolve disputes within their communities swiftly, thereby reducing the backlog of cases in the courts.

“So we need to re-empower the chiefs, amend this section 63D which will be a priority of mine.”

