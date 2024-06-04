The management and family of Mac Tontoh, a founding member of the legendary Osibisa band are calling on the relevant state institutions to immediately conduct a thorough investigations into circumstances that led to the demolishing of the property of the late musician at Dzorwulu in Accra.

It confirmed that, the property which was located at Osibisa Close at Dzowulu had been a subject of a decade- long marital dispute but was demolished by “as-yet unknown personalities.”

A statement signed by a nephew of the late musician, Duke Joojo Tontoh, on behalf of the family of Mac Tontoh thanked the public for their concern and interest in the matter and thanked all fans of Mac Tontoh for their love and concern.

It said “the management and family of Mac Tontoh are calling for a thorough investigation of this incident considering the high status of Mac Tontoh and Osibisa as cherished national institutions.”

The statement further described Mac Tonto as a much loved member of Osibisa who played a vital role in putting Ghana and Ghanaian music on the international map and added that the late musician was one-time a member of the Ghana National Commission on Culture (GNCC) who played a significant role in the development of creative arts in the country.

