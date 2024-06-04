The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah has sought solace in the Bible following a leaked tape which has indicted him in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Addressing journalists after hearing on Tuesday, Mr Dame quoting scriptures said “I will flee from the wicked. Righteousness will always prevail over evil.”

The third accused, Richard Jakpa, under cross-examination, revealed that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual hours to solicit testimony against the Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister is on trial for his alleged involvement in the procurement of defective ambulances for Ghana.

This revelation has sparked discussions among Ghanaians, with some individuals calling for Mr Dame’s resignation or dismissal.

Subsequently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a press conference played a 16-minute tape allegedly featuring a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa.

Richard Jakpa, who stands by his allegations has challenged the Attorney-General to appear in court and refute them.

However, the Attorney General says he remains resolute, despite the intense legal debates and public scrutiny.

“The Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked,” he said, before leaving the courthouse,” he declared.

The court barring any last minute change may deliver its verdict on June 6.

