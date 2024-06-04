After defeating Francisco Cerundolo (25) on Monday, Novak Djokovic (37) announced his withdrawal from his quarter-final against Casper Ruud (25) due to a knee injury on Tuesday.

Djokovic will thus not face Ruud in the French Open quarter-finals and the Norwegian will progress to the final four.

“Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic… has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament,” French Open organisers said in a statement.

Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury. Wishing Novak a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ilb6HynTzw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2024

As a result of the withdrawal, Djokovic will lose his number-one ranking and Jannik Sinner will become the new number-one next week.

Sinner will become Italy’s first men’s tennis world number one when he replaces the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the top of the ATP rankings next week.